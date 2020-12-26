Two killed following serious crash

Saturday, 26 December, 2020 - 10:35

Two people have died following the serious crash on Triangle Road, Henderson, this morning.

The crash, which occurred between Lincoln Road and Waimumu Road, was reported around 5:55am.

Initial indications from the scene are that a car struck a bridge on Triangle Road.

Two other people located with the vehicle also sustained injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been at the scene and the road remains closed between Lincoln Road and Waimumu Road.