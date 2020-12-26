Western Hills Drive closed by crash

|
A section of Western Hills Drive (SH 1) in Whangārei is closed following a crash this afternoon.
A car collided with a power pole at 3.40pm, bringing power lines down across the road.
The driver suffered moderate injuries and has been transported to hospital.
Diversions are in place at Kensington Avenue and Percy Street.
