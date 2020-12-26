Oamaru Powerball player wins $18.25 million

Saturday, 26 December, 2020 - 20:39

A lucky player from Oamaru will be getting an extra Christmas gift this Boxing Day after scoring $18.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Waitaki in Oamaru and is made up of $18 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Three other Lotto players also won $250,000 each tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Four Square Matarangi in Whitianga, on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga, and at Countdown Church Street in Timaru.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

To round out a night of winning, Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion with more than 300 extra prizes was also drawn tonight, including one prize of $1 million cash, five Jaguar I-PACE SE vehicles (+ORC) and 300 prizes of $5,000 cash.

A lucky player from Auckland will be celebrating a Christmas to remember after winning the top promotion prize of $1 million. The winning $1 million voucher was sold at Mountain Road Pricecutter in Auckland.

The winning Jaguar I-PACE voucher numbers and locations are as follows:

Voucher number / Store / Location

514869 / Auckland / Pak n Save Papakura

520290 / Pukekohe / Pak N Save Pukekohe

514919./ Auckland / Paper Plus Meadowbank

101600 / Rotorua / Western Heights Foodmarket

513294 / Auckland / MyLotto

The full results of Lotto’s Christmas promotion are available on www.mylotto.co.nz.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19