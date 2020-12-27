Serious crash in Gordonton

|
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Graham Road, Gordonton.
The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred around 11:05am.
The pedestrian is reported to have sustained serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene and traffic control is being put in place.
