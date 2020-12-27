Police name Henderson crash victim

Sunday, 27 December, 2020 - 21:35

Police can now name one of the people killed in a crash on Triangle Road in Henderson on 26 December.

He was Viliami Muru-Teutau, aged 20.

The name of the second person killed in the crash will be released at a later date.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Viliami's family has asked Police to release the following statement on their behalf:

The family of Viliami Muru-Teutau say they are devastated at the loss of a vibrant, happy and much loved son, and young father who died in a tragic road crash in Henderson early on Boxing Day.

"We can’t believe he is gone. We are in a state of shock and our hearts are broken.

"Vili was a young man who had everything to live for. He is the father of a one year old daughter, and as one of five children, Vili’s death has crushed his parents and family. There are no words to describe the pain and grief we are feeling.

"He was a naturally gifted sportsman who loved his rugby. A former NZ MÄori under 18 player, he played for a New South Wales country team last year, before coming home to play in the WaitematÄ Rugby Club’s premier team.

He was a roofing apprentice who was working hard towards completing his trade training, and to providing for his young family.

"Our world has been turned upside down and inside out. This is supposed to be a holiday season of festive happiness, and instead we are weeping and we are grieving."

Vili is survived by his partner and daughter, his parents and brothers and sisters, and his wider whÄnau.

The family has asked for media to respect their privacy.