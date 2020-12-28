Serious crash on Riverton Wallacetown Highway

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway at the Oreti River Bridge.
Police were called about 1.30pm.
Initial reports suggest there have been injuries.
The road is closed, and diversions are in place.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
