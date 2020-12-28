Serious crash on Riverton Wallacetown Highway

|
One man has died following the serious two-vehicle crash at the Oreti River Bridge.
Another woman was reported to be in critical condition.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.
Motorists should expect delays, take an alternative route or delay travel through the area.
