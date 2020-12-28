Second fatality following Riverton Wallacetown Highway crash

|
A woman critically injured in a crash on Riverton Wallacetown Highway this afternoon has died.
The crash occurred at the Oreti River Bridge at 1.30pm.
A man died at the scene and the woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.
Sadly, she passed away at the hospital a short time later.
The road remains closed between Cumnock Street and Taramoa Road.
Motorists are asked to follow the diversions that are in place.
