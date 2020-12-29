Have you seen Mika? - NZ Police

Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 - 11:05

Mika Quinn, 39, has been reported missing by her family and there are concerns for her safety.

Mika was last seen Sunday at her Stokes Valley address. She was wearing black jeans and a puffer jacket when last seen.

Her car (a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla station wagon) has since been located in a carpark at Moa Point near the entrance to the Eastern walkway.

If you have seen Mika since Sunday, or have information which might help us locate her, please call 111 and quote file number 201228/4438.