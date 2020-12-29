Water restriction level heightened to 'alternate days' - council

Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 - 12:57

Due to the high demand that has resulted from the increased population over the Christmas period it has become necessary to increase water restrictions to Level 3 Alternate Days in most of our water supply systems.

Hahei, Coromandel Town, Matarangi, Whitianga, Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamata - Alternate Days: The water supply is under pressure. Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Thames - remains on Level 2 - Conserve Water: Residents are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

A reminder that Thames Valley has a permanent total watering ban in place.

Any changes are posted on our website, email newsletters, our Thames-Coromandel District Council Facebook page and are reported on local radio.

There are five levels of restriction to manage our water supply:

Level 1 - No Restrictions: No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. Please be mindful of water use regardless.

Level 2 - Conserve Water: Residents and holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

Level 3 - Alternate Days: Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Level 4 - Hand-held hoses only: A total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and garden irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Level 5 - Watering ban: Hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted.