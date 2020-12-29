Crash - State Highway 73, West Melton

|
Diversions are in place following a three-car crash on State Highway 73, near the intersection with Sandy Knolls Road, in West Melton.
The crash occurred about 2.45pm.
Three people have been injured, one seriously.
There are significant delays and motorists are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.
