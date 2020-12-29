Serious crash, SH25, Kuaotunu

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious motorcyclist vs car crash on SH25, Kuaotunu, Coromandel.
Police were alerted to the crash near the School of Miners Lane at around 2:40pm.
One person is critically injured.
A helicopter has been dispatched.
The Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched.
The road is closed and could be for sometime.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
