Serious crash in Wellsford

Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 - 17:45

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Wellsford.

The crash, between a truck and a car, was reported about 5.10pm.

Closures are being put in place on State Highway 1, State Highway 16, and at Kaipara Flats Road.

One person is seriously injured and three are in a moderate condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.