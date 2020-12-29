Serious crash in Wellsford

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Wellsford.
The crash, between a truck and a car, was reported about 5.10pm.
Closures are being put in place on State Highway 1, State Highway 16, and at Kaipara Flats Road.
One person is seriously injured and three are in a moderate condition.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice