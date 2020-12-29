Riverton Wallacetown Highway crash victims named

|
Police can now release the names of the two people who died following a crash on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway in Southland yesterday.
They were 61-year-old woman Kareen Marie Malcolm, and 61-year-old man James Lennon Malcolm, both of Invercargill.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
