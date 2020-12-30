Appeal for witnesses following Christchurch assault

Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 - 08:30

Attributable to Detective Inspector Mike Ford:

Canterbury Police investigating an assault in Bishopdale overnight are seeking anyone who can help, to come forward.

Around midnight last night emergency services were called to a residential address on Newmark St.

A male was located with serious injuries to his head, he was taken to Hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use.

Police would also like to speak to the family and friends of the injured man.

We will be conducting a scene examination at the address and speaking with witnesses at the scene.