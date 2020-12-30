Details of Manukura's memorial service

Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 - 13:19

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre sadly lost its most famous resident, Manukura, on 27 December 2020. PÅ«kaha, RangitÄne o Wairarapa and RangitÄne o Tamaki Nui a Rua wish to confirm arrangements for a public farewell of our beloved Manukura. On Saturday 9 January at 1pm a service will be held at the Wildlife Centre to honour Manukura and to celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy.

After the formal service visitors are invited to form a guard of honour and offer messages of love to go with her on her final journey. The PÅ«kaha and RangitÄne whanau, wider community and supporters are invited to show their respects on the day. As a part of her legacy a ‘give a little’ page has been established to raise funds for the completion of a new Environmental Education Centre due to be started in early 2021. Te Waananga Tai Ao (Environmental Education Centre) will be named in Manukura’s honour.

This significant new project is designed to increase access to environmental education opportunties for young people from around the country - a fitting legacy for a special bird that inspired so many and taught us so much. A scholarship fund will also be established in her name to support a first year veterinary student at Massey University, who have done so much to support PÅ«kaha and the precious wildlife in our care. https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/manukura-memorial

At the appropriate time Manukura’s Ashes (together with some special white rocks) will be buried beneath the foundations of the new complex and Wharenui that is being built at Pukaha. A carving in memorial of her will also be produced by the PÅ«kaha carving team and placed at the Kiwi House ready to be unveiled on the 1st of May 2021, Manukura’s birthday and the date set down for a ceremony when RangitÄne formally gift the PÅ«kaha resereve to the people of New Zealand. Her feathers will remain at Pukaha and be used to create special taonga in her honour. .