One lucky Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 - 20:56

One lucky Lotto player from Mount Maunganui will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Hamilton, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

