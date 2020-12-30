Ahipara fire highlights risks - FNDC

Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 - 20:56

Far North District Council is paying tribute to the magnificent work carried out by Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) in tackling a very significant blaze at Ahipara Tuesday night.

Far North Mayor, John Carter QSO, says it was a very significant fire for the coastal settlement. "I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding work carried out by FENZ and the other emergency services. Without their intervention I shudder to think what might have happened. I also want to thank the many individuals and organisations in the area that provided a wonderful level of support to those in the community who were evacuated at the height of the emergency."

Mayor Carter also has a strong fire safety message to visitors and residents alike: "It is so important that advice and instructions offered by FENZ is followed - to do otherwise is both foolhardy and dangerous. This fire was a warning to us. Fortunately, we've escaped without loss of life, loss of property or injury this time. Every resident and every visitor to Northland has a responsibility to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen again. This has been a massive warning."

A total fire ban has been in place for Whangārei and Kaipara since Thursday 24 December. The Far North remains in a restricted fire season meaning a permit is needed for all outdoor fires. However, fire permits are suspended in the area until further notice due to the weather conditions. For the latest details on where and when you can light a fire, go to the FENZ www.checkitsalright.nz webpage.