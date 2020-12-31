Police seek information following Palmerston North disorder

Thursday, 31 December, 2020 - 16:10

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Daniel Busuttin:

Police are seeking information from the public following an incident that left a man in a critical condition in Palmerston North in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At about 3.15am on 27 December a large disorder involving multiple people broke out on Broadway Avenue, near the entrance to Berrymans Lane, in Palmerston North.

During the course of this fight a man in his early twenties was knocked unconscious, and then kicked in the head as he lay on the ground.

Ambulance staff attended and immediately transported the man to Palmerston North Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to Wellington Hospital, and has undergone surgeries for the injuries to his head.

He remains in Intensive Care in a critical condition.

Police are seeking any witnesses who were in Broadway Avenue at the time of the incident, and who may have seen the fight taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, and quote file number 201231/2881.