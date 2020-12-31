NZMA applauds honour for Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Harold Durie

|
[ login or create an account ]
The New Zealand Medical Association applauds the announcement of Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Harold Durie as a member of the Order of New Zealand in the New Year’s Honours List.
For the past four decades and more Sir Mason Durie has ‘walked the talk’, transforming MÄori Health through the development of the MÄori heath workforce and leading by example where it matters," says Dr Kate Baddock, Chair of the New Zealand Medical Association. "His work is more relevant than ever as we continue to strive to improve MÄori Health and equity in Aotearoa."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice