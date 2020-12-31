Woman dies after water incident in Beach Haven

|
[ login or create an account ]
A woman in her 70s has died following a water incident on Island Bay Road in Beach Haven, Auckland this evening.
Emergency services were called to the incident about 6:40pm.
The deceased was pulled from the water by members of the public and Ambulance staff attempted to render medical attention, but were unsuccessful.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice