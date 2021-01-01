Hikuai crash involves pedestrian

Friday, 1 January, 2021 - 08:20

State Highway 25 is closed at Hikuai after a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 6:50am just south of the Tairua River.

The male pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Diversions are being set up at State Highway 25A south of the scene.

The road is likely to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if at all possible.