Great South Road blocked following crash

Motorists are asked to avoid Great South Road in Otahuhu following a crash this morning.
A single vehicle hit a power pole around 7:45am.
The sole occupant of the vehicle has serious injuries.
Great South Road is blocked between Mangere Road and Nelson Street while contractors attend.
