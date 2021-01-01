Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

Friday, 1 January, 2021 - 12:55

Police were notified of a man taken to Christchurch Hospital this morning with critical injuries, he has since died.

As a result Police have now launched a homicide investigation and working to determine the circumstances of the death.

Anyone with information that may assist Police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 210101/6148.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information will be issued when it becomes available.