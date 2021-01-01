Serious crash on Gibbston Highway

|
Police are in attendance at a serious two vehicle collision on Gibbston Highway (State Highway 6).
It was reported at 12:56.
Initial indications suggest two people have been injured.
The road is blocked and is likely to be closed for some time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
