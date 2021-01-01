Serious crash on SH1 at Hikurangi

Friday, 1 January, 2021 - 16:40

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, Hikurangi.

The crash was reported about 4:15pm.

Initial indications are multiple people are injured.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at the intersection of George Street and SH 1, and at the intersection of King Street and SH 1.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.