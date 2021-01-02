Two South Island Powerball players win $2.8 million

Saturday, 2 January, 2021 - 20:53

Powerball’s winning streak continues with two lucky Powerball players from Twizel and Te Anau each taking home $2,833,333 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at The Market Store in Twizel and Fresh Choice Te Anau and is made up of $2.5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winners are the first Powerball winners of 2021, and come a week after a lucky player from Oamaru scored themselves $18.25 million with Powerball First Division. The winner spent the New Year break celebrating their life-changing win, as they let the news sink in.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

One other Lotto player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Mobil Blockhouse Bay in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19

Powerball wins in 2021

Date / Prize / Store / Location

2 January / $2,833,33 million / The Market Store / Twizel / $2,833,33 million / Fresh Choice Te Anau / Te Anau