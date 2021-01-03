Support for Waikeria uprising surges as petition reaches 7,000 signatures

Sunday, 3 January, 2021 - 13:00

A petition in support of the Waikeria Uprising has reached almost 7,000 signatures, says prison abolitionist group People Against Prisons Aotearoa’s spokesperson Emilie RÄkete. She says the calls to provide the prisoners with food and water shows public support is with the protesters.

"These men are protesting disgusting conditions in New Zealand’s prisons, and the public is behind them," says RÄkete. "None of us think it is acceptable to force prisoners to live in filth, drinking brown water out of rusty pipes in decaying buildings. These protesters are standing up for their human rights and Corrections has a responsibility to give them food and water."

"The Waikeria Uprising protesters have already indicated their intention to surrender, this is only a matter of time. Corrections can ease their peaceful surrender by giving up on the macho act, being the ones to concede, and giving food and water to the men."

RÄkete says her organisation will continue to support the protesters and their families in the coming weeks and months.