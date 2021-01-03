Fourth person arrested in Christchurch homicide

|
Christchurch Police have today arrested a fourth person in connection with the death of Kane Wayman.
A 31-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow charged with murder.
The Police investigation continues, to establish if any other people are involved.
