Van vs cyclist crash in Upper Hutt

Monday, 4 January, 2021 - 09:20

One lane of State Highway 1 (River Road) , Upper Hutt will be closed for a short time following a van vs cyclist crash.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 8:12am.

The cyclist has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

The southbound lane will be shut shortly while the scene is examined.

Diversions will be put in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.