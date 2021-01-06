E-waste drop off events coming to local neighbourhoods in Tamaki Makaurau

Wednesday, 6 January, 2021 - 10:32

Auckland-based company Computer Recycling will be hosting 30+ e-waste drop-off days around the city in 2021, providing opportunities for locals to divert their e-waste from ending up in local landfills.

Computer Recycling is working with neighbourhood groups to facilitate over 30 collection days - dubbed "CR E-days". Local community centers across the super city have volunteered their spaces to facilitate the events, allowing Kiwis dispose of their e-waste responsibly.

The company will also be using the collection events to fundraise for Variety - The Children’s Charity. All charity donations made by the public during the CR E-days will be matched by Computer Recycling.

The first four events of 2021 will be held on: 30th of January 2021 at First Presbyterian Church Papakura

6th of February 2021 at Green Bay High school

27th of February 2021 at Mt Albert Baptist Church

6th March 2021 at Massey University East Precinct Albany Expressway, SH17, Albany

During three CR E-Days in 2020, Computer Recycling was able to collect and divert over 18,000kg of discarded electronic waste otherwise destined for landfill. In total, over 400 households came through the events to drop-off their unwanted electronics.

"Our goal for the CR E-day events is to collect and divert over 300,000kgs of e-waste from landfill in 2021," says Computer Recycling owner and director Patrick Moynahan.

"There is no New Zealand-based framework or legislation as to how Kiwis dispose of their unwanted e-waste, but so far it has been really encouraging to see how much people are looking to do the right thing when it comes to disposing of their old tech."

All e-waste collected from the events is brought back to Computer Recycling’s site in Onehunga. From there, the waste is sorted, graded, and split into two categories: reuse or recycling.

Reuse: any items that still may have a second life. Computer Recycling’s team of technicians will delete any data still left on the device and remove any markings. The items will then be refurbished to a usable condition and sold back into the community.

Recycle: items that can no longer be re-used are dismantled by Recycling Technicians. The different components are separated and graded as either general scrap metals or e-scrap. All e-scrap is exported under Environmental Protection Agency permits to facilities in Asia and Europe to be return into base elements to be used again.

Currently, the average Kiwi produces more than 20 kilograms of e-waste per year - one of the highest per capita amounts globally - and New Zealand is the only country in the OECD without a national e-waste scheme. Of the 80,000 tonnes of e-waste created each year, it is estimated less than 2 per cent of the total is recycled.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling was founded in 2009 and has grown to become one of New Zealand’s largest e-waste companies. Computer Recycling works with businesses and individuals to help reduce the impact of electronic waste on the environment through a range of e-waste recycling and repurposing processes. Its team works with communities, schools and organisations to promote awareness around electronic recycling.

www.computerrecycling.co.nz/