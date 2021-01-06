Te Aroha Powerball player scores $4.5 million

Wednesday, 6 January, 2021 - 20:54

Powerball is on a roll with a lucky player from Te Aroha taking home $4.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Te Aroha Supermarket and is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the third Powerball winner already this year, and comes just days after two lucky South Island players from Twizel and Te Anau shared the first Powerball jackpot of the year, each taking home $2.8 million.

One other Lotto player from Taupo will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Pak N Save Taupo in Taupo.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Levin who took home $300,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Levin Mall Lotto in Levin.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19