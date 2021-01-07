Surf Life Saving NZ acknowledges fatality at Kariaotahi Beach

Thursday, 7 January, 2021 - 10:07

Surf Lifeguards assisted in the recovery of the body of an adult male at Kariaotahi Beach on January 6, 2021.

At 10:25am, members of the public alerted Kariaotahi Beach Surf Lifeguards that 4 people were in trouble in the water. Three people in the group were able to return to shore on their own, but sadly the fourth member of the party was unable to be revived at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand would like to thank all volunteers and emergency service personnel involved in the incident.

This fatality occurred at a lifeguarded beach outside of patrol hours. The death will be referred to the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team will work with emergency services to establish the circumstances.