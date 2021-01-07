Safety improvements at major shared path intersection - NZTA

Thursday, 7 January, 2021 - 12:27

Construction of the Glen Innes to TÄmaki Drive shared path is on an early roll in 2021 with safety improvement work under way at the St Johns Road, St Heliers Bay Road and Kohimarama Road intersection.

The intersection upgrade will make it easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to move between Section 1 of the shared path and the new Section 2 under construction. The work is being carried out in four stages, starting this week through to February 2021.

Section 2 of the shared walking and cycling path provides a connection between St Johns Road and ÅrÄkei Basin boardwalk, and links Sections 1 and 3 which are already completed. The seven-kilometre path is being delivered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport, with Waka Kotahi the lead agency on Section 2.

The contractor’s crews worked on Section 2 through the Christmas break to take advantage of KiwiRail’s closure of the rail lines in the area. The closure allowed crews to work safely on the shared path bridge that will cross the tracks and other parts of the shared path close to the rail corridor.

The eastern end of Section 2 starts at the intersection of St Heliers Bay Road and St Johns Road.

"We’re hitting the ground running in 2021 by getting the intersection upgrade under way. This is usually a busy intersection and we want to take advantage of the reduced holiday traffic volumes. We’ll also get most of the work completed before local schools open for the year," says Waka Kotahi Acting Senior Manager Project Delivery Rod James.

"Motorists are advised to watch out for road layout changes as the left-hand slip lanes on St Johns Road and St Heliers Bay Road will be closed for a time during construction.

"Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while we work to make the intersection safer for all road users."

Stage one and stage two will involve work on the traffic islands and crossings.

Stage one (highlighted in green in the map above)

Commences on 6 January until late January for 2-3 weeks, weather dependent.

We will be constructing a new raised speed table and traffic island, realigning the kerb, installing new streetlights, and upgrading the traffic signals.

All traffic movements will be maintained including safe alternative access for cyclists and pedestrians, however, the left turn slip lane from St Heliers Bay Road to St Johns Road will be temporarily closed.

Stage two (highlighted in blue in the map above)

Commences after stage one in late January for 1 week, weather dependent.

Work is similar to Stage 1 which includes the construction of a new raised speed table, new alignment of the traffic island, new streetlights, and an upgrade of the traffic signals.

Again, all traffic, pedestrian and cyclist movements will remain however, the left turning slip lane into St Heliers Bay Road from Kohimarama Road be temporarily closed.

Stage three (highlighted in purple in the map above)

Work will be carried out early to mid-February.

The works involve footpath widening near the Meadowbank Pony Club.

Stage four includes general road resurfacing and footpath work to complete the intersection upgrade.

The work will be carried out Monday to Saturday, 7am to 7pm with the exception of road marking which will be carried out at night time to minimise disruption to traffic flow.

Section 2 of the shared path will be about three kilometres long, with concrete paths, raised boardwalks and two bridges as it passes through rugged areas of native bush and over a rail line. The project is split into two areas, driven by specific access constraints for each. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

Auckland Transport is leading construction of Section 4 ÅrÄkei Basin to TÄmaki Drive.

The Glen Innes to TÄmaki Drive Shared Path - also known as Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai (the path of land and sea) - is expected to become one of the city’s most scenic bike routes. It will provide better connections for people walking, running and cycling and link to public transport. It will be popular with commuters and those using the path for fitness and recreation.

For more on the Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive shared path, see https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/glen-innes-to-tamaki-drive-shared-path/

