Waikeria Prison riot: Police should be praised not condemned for use of rubber-bullets - SST

Thursday, 7 January, 2021 - 14:52

The use of the non-lethal rubber-bullet option by Police during the Waikeria prison riot should be met with praise not faux-outrage, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"This condemnation voiced by some only serves to point out the offender-centric nature of our system; they want to continue to take us down" says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"The Police and Corrections Officers showed considerable restraint and composure in the face of violent criminals causing mayhem and putting people’s lives in danger."

"These mostly Mongol and Comanchero gang-member deportees were involved in assaults, manufacturing of weapons, drug taking, arson and threatening violence against police and corrections staff - not to mention endangering the lives of hundreds of other inmates."

"If this was a violent riot on the streets there should be no hesitation by Police to do everything in their power to stop it - which includes the use of rubber bullets"says Mr Ball.

"If ever there was a time to use non-lethal methods this is surely it."

"We cannot continue to allow the demonisation of our Police and Corrections Officers and paint a picture of criminals being the victims - they are not."

"This outrage needs to be focussed on those violent gang member criminals who chose to put hundreds of people’s lives in danger by their actions, instead of on the people who were trying to stop them."