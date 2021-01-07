Top baby names for 2020 - Department of Internal Affairs

|
There’s a new name at the top of this years’ baby names list.
Isla beat Charlotte and Amelia to debut as the most popular name given to girls in 2020. Oliver remains the most popular name given to boys for the eighth year in a row. Nikau and Mia are the most popular MÄori names, followed by Manaia and Aria.
Taylor and Darcy are the most evenly split gender-neutral names for 2020, with a 51/49 per cent divide between boys and girls. There were no Jacindas or Judiths on the top 10 list for 2020 and no increase in Ashleys despite these names appearing often in the media over the past 12 months. The full list of top baby names is available on SmartStart, an online tool for new parents.
Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages at the Department of Internal Affairs, says registering your baby is an important step. It ensures your child has an official identity and can access their legal rights as they grow up. "The last thing new parents want to be doing is filling out a raft of forms. SmartStart is a free, fast and efficient way to register your child, receive the $60 a week BestStart payment, get an IRD number and even adjust a Ministry of Social Development benefit. You can complete those tasks anytime, on any device through SmartStart," says Mr Montgomery.
A total of 17,749 different first names were given to 58,676 babies born in 2020. In 2019, there were 18,816 different first names given to 61,018 babies.
Isla first made the top 100 girls’ names in 2004, and 2020 is the first year it has topped the list. Charlotte keeps the second spot while Amelia is now the third most popular name.
Jack is the second most popular name for boys and Noah the third.
Nikau and Mia remain the most popular MÄori boys’ and girls’ names in 2020, having topped the list for the past several years.
Top 10 - all names
Tama - Boy
KÅtiro - Girl
Name
Count
Name
Count
1
Oliver
315
1
Isla
243
2
Jack
261
2
Charlotte
222
3
Noah
240
3
Amelia
213
4
Leo
235
4
Olivia
208
5
Lucas
206
5
Willow
184
6
George
197
6
Harper
177
7
Charlie
183
7=
Ava
175
8=
William
175
7=
Lily
175
8=
Thomas
175
9
Sophie
168
10
Hunter
174
10
Ella
163
Top 1 - MÄori names
Tama - Boy
KÅtiro - Girl
Name
Count
Name
Count
1
Nikau
63
1
Mia
162
2
Manaia
51
2
Aria
132
3
Ari
49
3
Maia
85
4
Mikaere
37
4
Amaia
59
5
Koa
31
5
Kora
40
6
Ihaia
29
6
Kaia
34
7
Manaaki
29
7
Aroha
33
8
Te Ariki
27
8
Anahera
32
9
Taika
25
9
Tiana
20
10=
Mateo
24
10
Kaea
18
10=
Wiremu
24
