Crash: Crown Range Road, Arrow Junction

Friday, 8 January, 2021 - 10:40

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Crown Range Road, near Arrow Junction, where a truck has rolled.

Police were called about 10am.

Initial indications are one person has received moderate injuries.

The road will be closed at both ends while contractors work to remove the truck, which may take a number of hours.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route or delay travel.