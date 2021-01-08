Truck crash, Mt Maunganui

Friday, 8 January, 2021 - 12:17

Emergency services are responding to a truck and trailer unit which has rolled near the intersection of Hewletts Road and Totara Street in Mt Maunganui.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 11.30am.

The driver of the truck has moderate injuries.

While the road is currently not blocked, the truck and trailer will need to be removed from the area.

This is expected to take some time and the road will have to be closed when this happens.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.