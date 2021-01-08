Serious assault in Tokoroa

Friday, 8 January, 2021 - 18:35

Police in Tokoroa are investigating a serious assault which occurred outside a residential address early this morning.

Around 5am, the male victim was getting into his car on his driveway on Grace Crescent when a man approached him from behind and seriously assaulted him.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition - his injuries are not life threatening.

The offender is unknown to the victim and Police are working to determine the offender's identity.

Further reassurance patrols are being conducted in the area following the assault, and Police would like to remind locals to report any suspicious activity to us straight away.

If you have any information which may help Police's investigation, please contact Police on 105.