Crash blocks SH2 near Tahawai

|
[ login or create an account ]
State Highway 2 near Tahawai in Western Bay of Plenty is blocked following a crash.
The crash, involving two cars, occurred just after 6pm near the intersection with Woodland Road.
Two people are reportedly seriously injured and a helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.
Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice