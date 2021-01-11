Summer home hacks to cut your power bill - ERANZ

Monday, 11 January, 2021 - 12:56

Summer is a great time to make simple home improvements that can drive big reductions in power bills over the coming year, Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

"That’s why we’ve launched a Summer Savings campaign to equip Kiwis with simple home hacks to help them cut back on their electricity use and reduce annual power bills," Mr Burrows says.

"Something as simple as switching all your light bulbs over to LEDs can save $100 a year - and they last longer than normal bulbs."

Other simple home hacks include:

- Check your shower flow. If your shower is filling up a 10 litre bucket in under a minute you’re wasting hot water-around $80 a year for each extra litre. Installing a flow restrictor from a hardware store can save hundreds of dollars a year.

- Fix dripping taps by installing a new washer from a hardware store - dripping taps can add an extra $100 to your annual power bill.

- Clean your heat pump filter. Heat pumps are three times more efficient than electric heaters, but a blocked filter can make it harder for them to run effectively. Remove the filters from the front of the heat pump and gently wipe to clean them.

- Block gaps around doors and windows. Gaps can make a big difference to winter bills as they let warm air out making it harder to keep rooms warm. Make a draught stopper by stuffing a rugby sock with newspaper, or rolling up a towel.

"Being smarter about how you use electricity can also make a big impact on power bills. For a household of four, each minute you take off shower times saves $100 a year, and turning off the beer fridge when it’s not in use can save $200," Mr Burrows says.

"The start of a new year is also a great time to make sure you’re on the right power plan for you - some families can save $200 a year by changing plans. Check you’re getting a good deal by visiting Powerswitch (at powerswitch.org.nz) or having a chat to your power company.

"New Zealand has the 6th lowest electricity prices in the OECD, but low-quality housing and inefficient appliances means bills can be high for many families.

"There are lots of simple things you can change around your home to make your electricity go further. Together these small changes can shave hundreds of dollars off your annual bill, so you can use that power where it counts most."