Summer school holiday fun at Waikato Museum - Hamilton City Council

Monday, 11 January, 2021 - 14:40

Waikato Museum’s summer school holiday programme is set to host a wide range of supervised activities and experiences to keep children entertained during the longest school holiday break of the year.

This year’s summer programme kicks off on 18 January and includes painting, drawing, quilling, clay work, mask making and printing - from designing treehouses and using paper to create 3D sculptures to learning about artwork installation and creating a mini exhibition.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham said the summer programme is a unique opportunity for children to unleash their creative talents in the final days of the school holidays.

"With overseas travel restrictions still in place after a tumultuous year for both children and parents, our museum team has pulled out all the stops to ensure there’s plenty of fun to be had in our own backyard," she said.

"Our programme of stimulating activities is designed to make learning fun and to fill children’s lives with art, design and science. We have a few places still up for grabs but we don’t expect they’ll remain available for long."

The summer school holiday programme is tutored and runs until 29 January, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm, with a different art or craft activity each day.

Bookings can be made for single or multiple days.

