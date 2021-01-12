Fatal crash in Christchurch

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a crash involving two trucks in Christchurch.
The crash, which occurred near the intersection of Roberts Road and Pound Road in Islington, occurred around 3:25am.
One of the drivers sadly died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice