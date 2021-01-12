Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 09:50

Police and emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on Matakana Road, Warkworth, at around 9am this morning.

Initial indications are that there are multiple vehicles involved and one person is in a critical condition.

Part of Matakana Road, between Sandspit Road and Sharp Road, is currently closed and is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.