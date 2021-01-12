Appeal for information on missing yacht

Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 14:00

Tasman Police are seeking sightings of a yacht which has been reported missing in the Marlborough Sounds.

The yacht is 11 metres long and named Kwela.

It is described as white in colour with a two-tone mast (white at the base and brown on top).

Kwela left the Havelock marina at approximately midday on Saturday 9 January 2021 with its male skipper on board.

Police have no confirmed trip intentions however it was possibly headed for Tasman Bay.

The last contact from the yacht was at approximately 2:30am on Monday 11 January 2021 when the skipper indicated he was in difficulty in Fitzroy Bay.

Police have not confirmed whether this relates to Fitzroy Bay in Wellington or Marlborough Sounds.

If you have seen the yacht Kwela since Saturday, please call Police on 105 and quote event number P045096201.