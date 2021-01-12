Appeal for information following fatal crash in Paeroa

Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 15:50

Waikato Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash yesterday on Rotokohu Road near Paeroa.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Rotokohu Road near the intersection of Te Moananui Flats Road at 2:13 yesterday.

At the time of the crash cyclists were seen in the area that may have noticed a white Izuzu utility travelling south on Rotokohu Road.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Constable Paige McRobie-Casson of the Waikato Serious Crash Unit, either by email to Waikato.SCU@police.govt.nz , or phoning 078707057.