DCC announces three key appointments

Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 16:25

The Dunedin City Council is strengthening its team as part of a wider push to focus on economic development, the delivery of key projects and the relationship with the city’s business community.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says three appointments announced to staff this week are key steps in this wider initiative.

"Our ability to deliver major projects, and to do so while enhancing our relationship with the business community, are critically important to the future development of the city.

"We need to be better at this, and we are striving to be through these appointments."

The recruitments will see outgoing Otago Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Dougal McGowan joining the DCC next week as Economic Development Project Manager, working within Enterprise Dunedin’s Economic Development Team.

Under the leadership of Enterprise Dunedin Director John Christie, Mr McGowan will oversee the management of Project China, Study Dunedin, Film, Good Food Dunedin and other economic development project work, in support of the economic development strategy.

Mr Christie says Mr McGowan will bring an extensive network of business contacts from his previous role as Chamber CEO, and his skills and experience will be a valuable addition to the Enterprise Dunedin team.

"We are delighted to secure his services for the benefit of all ratepayers," Mr Christie says.

Two other key appointments will also strengthen the team, Ms Graham says.

Dr Glen Hazelton is re-joining the DCC to work in its Project Management Office (PMO), focusing on some of the city’s major projects, including George St and the Central City Plan.

Dr Hazelton is a former DCC heritage policy planner, heavily involved in the regeneration of the Warehouse precinct, but his new role will focus on city development.

"Securing someone of Glen’s calibre is a significant win for the city and the DCC, and we’re excited to see him returning to Dunedin," Ms Graham says.

The PMO will in future be headed by former DCC staff member Josh Von Pein, who is re-joining the DCC as Programme Manager - Major Projects. His responsibilities will include the overall management and delivery of major projects.

Mr Von Pein was formerly the DCC’s Transport Delivery Manager, and a key part of the Peninsula Connection safety improvement project, until joining the NZ Transport Agency last year.

Ms Graham says the DCC is focused on building the relationship with the city’s business community, and working alongside business members during the delivery of major projects like the George Street upgrade.