Capital summer cranks up with lots of fun in the sun

Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 - 12:09

The next couple of months will see events happening on and off the water and in and out of the city - so there’s something for everyone wherever you are.

Locals and not-so-locals will be spoilt for choice as the summer vibe buzzes with activities and events ranging from festivals to exhibitions to dragon boats to night tours - all proudly supported by Wellington City Council, says Mayor Andy Foster.

"This is a strong events programme featuring a showcase of headline entertainment for the enjoyment of our audiences, visitors and business community.

"We are committed to hosting events and activities which reflect the diversity, cultural fabric and community spirit of the capital through our grants and funding programmes, plus providing promotional support and expert advice.

"This busy summer calendar is the result of years of investment, retention and development of local talent, and support of innovative and inspiring creative minds. Most of the events are free and accessible, so we encourage everyone to get involved, get engaged and just enjoy the show."

The Performance Arcade is bringing back its award-winning festival of arts and cultural performances and experiences to the waterfront, and the exciting new summertime arts programme WHAT IF THE CITY WAS A THEATRE? will transform public spaces into creative encounters and discoveries at every corner.

Kiwi legends will be carving up the bowl at Waitangi Park for Bowlzilla, Anika Moa will be headlining at Kotahi at Strathmore Park, and Louis Baker at Te RÄ o Waitangi at Waitangi Park.

As well as other established favourites like Pasifika, Newtown Fair, Cuba Dupa, Fringe and Pride Festival, there are also some new events coming to town with the inaugural Welly Weekend and fireworks display, and the Fried Chicken Festival making their first appearance in the capital’s diary - Toi PÅneke will be opening all its doors to the public too.

12-31 Jan | Gardens Magic 2021

13-17 Jan | NZ Cycle Classic

Fri 15 Jan | Linden Community Play Day!

Sat 23 Jan | Wellington Pasifika Festival wellington.govt.nz/pasifika

Sat 23 Jan | Wellington beach handball fun day

24-25 Jan | Welly Weekend wellington.govt.nz/wellyweekend

Sat 30 Jan | Kids’ Magic in the Dell wellington.govt.nz/kidsmagic

30-31 Jan | Gindulgence

Sun 31 Jan | Swim the Lighthouse

Fri 5 Feb | WhÄnau Film Night (Poi E) wellington.govt.nz/waitangi

5 Feb - 28 March | WHAT IF THE CITY WAS A THEATRE?

Sat 6 Feb | Te RÄ o Waitangi wellington.govt.nz/Waitangi

Sat 6 Feb | Kotahi at Strathmore Park Facebook event

Sat 13 Feb | Holi Festival of Colour at Frank Kitts Park

Sat 13 Feb | Wine and Food Festival

13-14 Feb | Island Bay Festival Islandbayfestival.org.nz

13-14 Feb | Chinese New Year Chinesenewyear.co.nz

Sun 14 Feb | Valentine’s Night at Wellington Zoo wellingtonzoo.com

Sun 14 Feb | ZEALANDIA Valentine’s Night Tours visitzealandia.com

Sun 14 Feb | BOWLZILLA at Waitangi Park Bowlzilla.net

18-28 Feb | Performance Arcade theperformancearcade.com

Sun 21 Feb | Wellington Round the Bays wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz

26-27 Feb | Fried Chicken Festival friedchickenfest.co.nz

26 Feb - 20 March | NZ Fringe Festival fringe.co.nz

Sat 27 Feb | Toi PÅneke Open Day

Fri 5 March | PARK(ing) Day 2021 sculpture.org.nz

Sat 6 March | Dogs ‘n’ Togs - details TBC

6-7 March | Dragon Boat Festival dragonboatfestival.org.nz

Sun 7 March | Newtown Festival newtownfestival.org.nz

13-27 March | Te Whanganui-Ä-Tara Wellington Pride Festival

Sat 13 March | Aro Valley Fair

20-30 March | Neighbours Day Aotearoa 2021

Sat 20 March | Homegrown homegrown.net.nz

27-28 March | CubaDupa Cubadupa.co.nz

Check out the Council’s website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media channels for more information and updates on all events and activities in the capital.