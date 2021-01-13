Man charged following Christmas Day hit and run in Blenheim

Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 - 15:15

A 21-year-old man has today been charged in relation to the hit and run incident in Blenheim on Christmas Day.

At around 11:45pm on 25 December a 17-year-old boy was struck and injured by a car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road.

The car did not remain at the scene.

A search warrant was executed today at a central Blenheim address, with officers seizing a number of items of interest.

A 21-year-old local man was arrested at the property and has been charged with dangerous driving and wounding with intent.

He is due to appear in Blenheim District Court on Thursday 14 January.

The investigation team is pleased an arrest has been made and would like to thank the Blenheim community for their help with our enquiries.