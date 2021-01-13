Crash in Prebbleton, Selwyn District - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trices Road and Longstaffs Road in Prebbleton.
The crash, involving a van and a car, was reported to Police just before 5.30pm.
One person is reported to have serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
